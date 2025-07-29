The Seahawks signed Kaufman to a contract Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Kaufman wasn't offered a spot on Seattle's roster after taking part in rookie minicamp as a tryout player, but he'll get his opportunity in training camp after Kenny McIntosh (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Kaufman spent his entire college career as a safety, but he is making the transition to running back at the NFL level and should factor into the kick return competition after averaging 31.3 yards per return during his final season at NC State, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site.