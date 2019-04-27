The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

It's not clear whether teams determined any lingering concerns over Metcalf's season-ending foot and neck injuries from 2016 and 2018, respectively, but if not it's difficult to explain why he'd fall this far. Even if his skill set isn't well-rounded -- his infamously poor agility testing at the combine is truly the stuff of legends -- Metcalf poses such a profound downfield threat at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds with 4.33 speed that it's curious that no team chased his upside earlier than this. Doug Baldwin's durability is deteriorating and the Seahawks might move Tyler Lockett into the primary slot role before long, in which case a sizeable opening would present itself for Metcalf as the team's primary downfield receiver. In the meantime he'll need to fight for precious few downfield targets alongside Lockett and the perhaps overlooked David Moore. If only Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer weren't so averse to throwing the ball.