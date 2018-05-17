Nicolas signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given all that has transpired with revoked trades and a merry-go-round on the waiver wire over the last several weeks, Nicolas will likely be ecstatic to settle down in Seattle. In the short term, Nicolas will compete for a roster spot. With the limited space available in today's game, there's no guarantee he'll be with team following final roster cuts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories