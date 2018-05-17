Nicolas signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given all that has transpired with revoked trades and a merry-go-round on the waiver wire over the last several weeks, Nicolas will likely be ecstatic to settle down in Seattle. In the short term, Nicolas will compete for a roster spot. With the limited space available in today's game, there's no guarantee he'll be with team following final roster cuts.