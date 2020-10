Randall was signed to the 53-man roster by the Seahawks on Wednesday via the practice squad, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old saw action in one game with the Seahawks this season, failing to log a fantasy-relevant stat across six total snaps. Now that he's back on the 53-man roster, expect Randall to have a limited role in the defense should he suit up in Sunday's game against Arizona.