Randall has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Randall can return to his minor defensive role as he is no longer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After missing the past three matchups, the 28-year-old will hopefully suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Rams.
