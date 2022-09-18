site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Dealing with quad bruise
Lewis sustained a quad bruise during Sunday's loss to San Francisco, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Lewis exited Sunday's matchup in the second quarter and was unable to return to the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Atlanta.
