Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Exits early
Lewis (leg) is questionable to return Sunday against the Buccaneers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lewis' early exit will leave the team down its starting left guard. In Lewis' absence, Phil Haynes should take over the role.
