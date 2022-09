Lewis (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Lewis appears to be healthy once again after missing Seattle's season opener Monday night due to a lingering lateral sprain in his right ankle. The 2020 third-round pick started 13 games for the Seahawks last season, and he will now likely step back into his role at left guard moving forward in 2022.