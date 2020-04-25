Play

Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Going to Seattle

The Seahawks selected Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Lewis (6-foot-2, 327) was one of the starting guards on an LSU offensive line that made life relatively easy for Joe Burrow. Short but densely built, Lewis figures to offer some punch for the running game thanks to his explosiveness from a stout stance (30-inch vertical, 108-inch broad jump).

