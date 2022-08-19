Lewis suffered an ankle injury against the Bears and will not return to Thursday's preseason contest, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Lewis was carted off the field Thursday with an air cast on his right leg meaning that the guard could be ruled out for an extended period of time. While there's no indication of how long Lewis will be out it's safe to assume Greg Eiland and Phil Haynes will see a larger role until the 25-year-old is able to return to the field.