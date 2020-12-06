site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-damien-lewis-ready-for-week-13 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Ready for Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lewis (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Lewis was questionable with the groin injury but will take up his usual starting spot at right guard for the Seahawks on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read