Coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's win over the Cowboys that Lewis sustained a lateral ankle sprain, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Lewis exited Sunday's win in the first quarter, and his status for Week 4 likely won't be determined until the Seahawks have an opportunity to evaluate him in practice. His X-rays were negative. Jamarco Jones will slot into the starting lineup at right guard if Lewis is forced to miss time.