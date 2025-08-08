Martinez rushed six times for 10 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Raiders. He also totaled 25 yards on two kickoff returns.

Martinez was the second running back into the game after George Holani, who had 81 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on eight touches. Holani has the early lead in the competition for the third spot on Seattle's running back depth chart behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, and the gap between him and Martinez likely grew Thursday. Martinez will try to make up some ground in the next preseason game against the Chiefs on Aug. 15.