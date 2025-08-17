Martinez rushed 11 times for 50 yards and a score in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

Martinez was the third running back in the pecking order after Zach Charbonnet and George Holani -- who rushed five times for 49 yards. Kenneth Walker rested once again. Martinez broke off a 19-yard run in the first quarter and scored in the third quarter before taking the rest of the night off. At this time, the rookie seventh-round pick is on track to make the roster as the No. 4 running back.