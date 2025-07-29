Martinez is competing for the No. 3 running back role after Kenny McIntosh suffered a torn ACL on Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

A seventh-round rookie, Martinez had a chance to push McIntosh for the role anyway, and now he's now competing for the role with George Holani, Jacardia Wright and D.K. Kaufman. Martinez entered the NFL after three standout college seasons where he compiled 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground across three seasons between Miami and Oregon State. With Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet healthy to start training camp, there are limited offensive reps available, but Martinez could carve out a role as a pass-catcher, something he showed modest improvement on as a junior with 17 catches (22 targets) for 204 yards through 13 games.