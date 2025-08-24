Martinez rushed the ball seven times for 24 yards in Seattle's 20-7 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday. He added two receptions on two targets for 14 yards.

The Seahawks rested all of their starters and many of their top backups as well. That gave Martinez the chance to start, though it also made clear that he is fourth on the depth chart at best. That could put him on the roster bubble as cutdown day nears.