The Seahawks selected Martinez in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

Martinez was the lead back for Miami in 2024 after spending the prior two seasons at Oregon State. He lead the Hurricanes with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 159 carries and added 17 catches for 204 yards across 13 games (10 starts). Martinez runs with authority and will gain yards after contact, but he lacks the burst and elusiveness to make defenders miss in the second level. He'll likely compete with Kenny McIntosh and George Holani for the Seahawks' RB3 job behind Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Zach Charbonnet.