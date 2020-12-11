Harrison (ankle/knee) was clear of Thursday's injury report after being a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The one-time All-Pro made his fourth consecutive game appearance for the Seahawks during Week 13, collecting one tackle over 22 defensive snaps during a 17-12 loss to his former team of two and a half seasons. Harrison has seen a tempered defensive workload of 21.3 snaps per game during his debut campaign in Seattle, and his impact has thus far been minimal in 2020 with zero sacks or tackles for loss recorded.