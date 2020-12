Moore's six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy was lifted Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moore can now return to his role along Seattle's defensive line as the team searches to close out an NFC West divisional crown over its final three regular-season games. The 28-year-old hasn't yet started a contest in 2020, but he's fielded 24.3 defensive snaps per game with a total of eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.