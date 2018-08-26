Seahawks' Daniel Marx: Signs with Seahawks
Marx signed with the Seahawks on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Seattle's 950 AM KJR reports.
Marx joins a Seattle roster where Tre Madden is the only fullback. The rookie was a key cog in Stanford's run game in 2017 and may have a chance of unseating Madden if he is able to impress quickly. Tanner McEvoy was waived as a consequential move to Marx's signing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...