Marx signed with the Seahawks on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Seattle's 950 AM KJR reports.

Marx joins a Seattle roster where Tre Madden is the only fullback. The rookie was a key cog in Stanford's run game in 2017 and may have a chance of unseating Madden if he is able to impress quickly. Tanner McEvoy was waived as a consequential move to Marx's signing.

