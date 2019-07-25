Williams inked an undisclosed contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Williams spent the tail-end of 2018 with the Browns' practice squad before he was cut in February. The 23-year-old wideout has yet to suit up for an NFL game since going undrafted in 2017, and will now battle for a depth role on a young but emerging receiving core.

