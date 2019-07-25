Seahawks' Daniel Williams: Scooped up by Seattle
Williams inked an undisclosed contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Williams spent the tail-end of 2018 with the Browns' practice squad before he was cut in February. The 23-year-old wideout has yet to suit up for an NFL game since going undrafted in 2017, and will now battle for a depth role on a young but emerging receiving core.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...