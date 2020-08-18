The Seahawks claimed Etling off waivers from the Falcons on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was a bit of a surprise since Geno Smith is under contract to be Russell Wilson's backup for a second year, and the Seahawks also signed undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon to compete with Smith. Etling hasn't played an NFL game since entering the league in 2018, but the added competition could benefit the Seahawks, as the team may opt to keep three quarterbacks around because of the pandemic.