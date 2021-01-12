site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-danny-etling-staying-in-seattle | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Danny Etling: Staying in Seattle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Etling signed a future contract with the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattlereports.
Etling will likely serve as an emergency quarterback for the Seahawks, along with Alex McGough. The 26-year-old hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer questions about tonight's big game for a free $5,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read