Young has been activated from injured reserve and does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's home game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young has been a full participant at practice throughout Seattle's preparations for Thursday Night Football, so it's unsurprising to see him activated in time to face off against Los Angeles. After having missed the Seahawks' last seven games due to a quad injury, Young will now resume handling a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps.