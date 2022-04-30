The Seahawks selected Young in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Young checked in at an imposing 6-foot-3, 220 pounds in addition to plus athleticism with a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical. He carried the ball more than he was targeted in his first few seasons at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, but he transitioned to being a full-time receiver over his final two seasons, as he recorded 39 receptions for 521 yards and six touchdowns over just seven games. Young will need some time to develop after playing Division II football, but his unique tools could be enough to secure one of Seattle's final roster spots in the fall.