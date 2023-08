Young (hip) didn't catch any of his three targets in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Young missed the first preseason game due to a hip injury. He struggled in this outing, dropping a pass on third down to end a drive in the first quarter. The 2022 seventh-round pick still has a good chance to make the final roster because Dee Eskridge is facing a six-game suspension, but the emergence of undrafted rookie Jake Bobo muddies the waters.