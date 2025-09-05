Young (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young opened the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, so his DNP is a trend in the wrong direction. He would need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a chance at playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against the 49ers. Young is slated to start the season in a depth role at wide receiver, but he would be in line to see an uptick in offensive snaps in Week 1 if Jake Bobo (concussion) is not cleared to play.