Young played two offensive snaps in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers and didn't record a catch.
Young did haul in a 22-yard pass in the second quarter, but it was negated by a holding call. That would've been his first career catch. He could have more opportunities to snag his first pass in Week 16 versus the Chiefs because Tyler Lockett is expected to miss at least one game with a broken finger, leaving DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin as the top pass catchers. Young and Penny Hart will battle for the No. 3 job, and it wouldn't be surprising to see both players handle a modest snap count.