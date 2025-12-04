Seahawks' Dareke Young: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (quadriceps) was a full participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Young returned to practice for the first time since landing on injured reserve early last month. The team designated the 26-year-old to return earlier in the day but will still need to officially activate him before he can play again. Once healthy, Young should resume his role as a depth receiver and kick returner.