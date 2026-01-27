Seahawks' Dareke Young: Key special-teams play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young recovered a fumble and made a tackle in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Young played just one offensive snap as the team's No. 5 wide receiver, but he made a massive play on special teams, recovering a muffed punt in the third quarter. Seahawks WR Jake Bobo caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on the next play. Young has been an outstanding gunner on special teams this season and will look to make a similar impact in the Super Bowl versus the Patriots.
