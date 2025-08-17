Young caught three passes (three targets) for 52 yards in Friday's 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs. He also returned a kick for 29 yards.

Young is on the roster bubble, but he continues to make a strong case for one of the final spots. The 2022 seventh-round pick hasn't caught a pass in the regular season since his rookie year, but he's a speedy receiver who's capable of returning kicks and making tackles as a special-teams gunner. He'll have once last chance to confirm his roster spot in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Packers.