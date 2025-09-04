Seahawks' Dareke Young: Limited participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (hamstring) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Young's status for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers is now up in the air after he popped up on the team's injury report Wednesday. His availability in practice Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity to whether or not the 26-year-old will be able to suit up versus San Francisco.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Leading receiver in preseason win•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: One long catch Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Healthy inactive for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Special-teams contributor•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Practices Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Inactive Thursday•