Young (hamstring) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Young's status for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers is now up in the air after he popped up on the team's injury report Wednesday. His availability in practice Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity to whether or not the 26-year-old will be able to suit up versus San Francisco.

