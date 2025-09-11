Young (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young was unable to play in the Seahawks' regular-season opener against the 49ers this past Sunday due to a hamstring injury. He has two more chances this week to upgrade his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Seattle's Week 2 clash against Pittsburgh. The 2022 seventh-rounder worked mostly on special teams last year and will likely reprise that role this season.