Young hauled in his lone target for a 36-yard reception and returned five kickoffs for 154 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Young logged just four of the Seahawks' 61 offensive snaps, but he made a big impact during his time on the field, connecting with quarterback Sam Darnold on a deep ball early in the third quarter to set up an eventual Zach Charbonnet touchdown run. The Seahawks could continue to sprinkle Young into the offensive game as a downfield threat, but the 26-year-old projects to deliver most of his impact as a return man.