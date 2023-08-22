Head coach Pete Carroll noted Tuesday that Young (hip) is dealing with "an abductor thing" that may require surgery, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young has been dealing with a hip/abdomen injury since Aug. 6, causing him to miss the Seahawks' first preseason game. He was able to play in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys but failed to haul in any of his three targets. If Young is required to sit out for an extended period of time, that opens the door for undrafted rookie Jake Bobo to earn a depth spot on the final 53-man roster.