General manager John Schneider said Monday he hopes to have Young (groin) return from IR "down the road" this season, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Young underwent a groin procedure a week and a half ago, but it sounds like he may not be able to return from IR at his first eligible date. The second-year pro will need to miss a minimum of four games, and with the Seahawks having a Week 5 bye, his earliest possible return date would be Week 6. Assuming Young does indeed need more than that time to get right, Jake Bobo and Cody Thompson (shoulder) should handle expanded depth roles to open the season.