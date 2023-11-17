Young (abdomen) did not practice Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The wide receiver came down with the abdominal issue after last Sunday's win over the Commanders. Young spent the first eight games of the season on injured reserve with a groin injury. The second-year pro played two offensive snaps last week and was not targeted.
