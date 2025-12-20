Seahawks' Dareke Young: No offensive reps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young didn't play an offensive snap in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win versus the Rams.
Young missed the last seven games with a quadriceps injury, and his role in Week 16 was limited, as expected. The 2022 seventh-round pick is the No. 5 wide receiver in the rotation and won't be a dependable option down the stretch.
