Young didn't play an offensive snap in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win versus the Rams.

Young missed the last seven games with a quadriceps injury, and his role in Week 16 was limited, as expected. The 2022 seventh-round pick is the No. 5 wide receiver in the rotation and won't be a dependable option down the stretch.

