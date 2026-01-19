Seahawks' Dareke Young: No targets in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young wasn't targeted in Saturday's 41-6 win over the 49ers in the divisional round.
Young worked as the No. 5 wide receiver and logged just 11 offensive snaps. He has received just two targets this season, so his work will be most noticeable on special teams in the NFC Championship Game.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Targeted once in win•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: No offensive reps•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Activated for Thursday's game•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Poised to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Opens week with full practice•
-
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Will not play Sunday•