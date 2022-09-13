Young wasn't targeted in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Young logged four offensive snaps and is seemingly the fifth wide receiver in Seattle's offense. The rookie seventh-round pick still needs to develop before he makes a real impact in the NFL.
