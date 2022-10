Young doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Young didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury that's kept him out since the season opener. However, he returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and, presumably, progressed to full participation Friday. The rookie seventh-round pick played nine total snaps (four offensive) during Week 1 but failed to record any counting stats.