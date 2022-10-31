site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Not targeted in win
RotoWire Staff
Young wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.
Young logged just four offensive snaps, as he slotted in as the No. 5 wide receiver. He'll have a minimal role the rest of the season unless injuries pile up.
