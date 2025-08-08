Young caught one of three targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 23-23 tie against the Raiders.

Young tied with rookie Tory Horton for a team high in yardage, although Horton was targeted seven times and scored. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract Young is battling for a depth roster spot and Horton's emergence in training camp slims those odds. However, Young has consistently reeled in deep balls during training camp, and his willingness to work on special teams could help him land one of the final spots.