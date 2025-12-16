Young (quadriceps) was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks held a walkthrough to open Week 16 prep, but Young has been a full practice participant since his 21-day practice window opened in early December. The 2022 seventh-rounder has missed the Seahawks' last seven games due to a quad injury, but he has a chance to return Thursday against the Rams if he's activated from IR.