Young (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Young downgraded from limited practice participation Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, making it no surprise he'll miss Sunday's divisional contest. The fourth-year wideout played almost exclusively on special teams last season (228 special teams snaps), failing to catch his only target across 14 appearances. With Young and Jake Bobo (concussion) sidelined in Week 1, Cody White is expected to play as the Seahawks' No. 4 wideout.