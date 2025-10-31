Young (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Young injured his hip during the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Texans. He wasn't able to practice despite the extra rest courtesy of the Week 8 bye, so the 2022 seventh-rounder will miss his second game of the regular season. Young and Jake Bobo (Achilles) have both been ruled out for Week 9 and Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is listed as questionable, so the Seahawks will likely elevate at least one wide receiver from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game in Washington. Ricky White, Cody White, Courtney Jackson and Tyrone Broden are the four wide receivers on the Seahawks' practice squad.