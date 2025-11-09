Young (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ari Horton of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young injured his quad in the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Texans, and even with a Week 8 bye was unable to suit up for the Week 9 showdown with the Commanders. Now placed on injured reserve, Young will be required to miss at least the next four games with Week 14 against the Falcons constituting his earliest possible return date. In the absence of Young, an already injured wide receiver corps will likely see more snaps from elevated receivers Cody White and Ricky White.