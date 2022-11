Young wasn't targeted while playing one of the Seahawks' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Dee Eskridge's (hand) move to injured reserve ahead of the Week 12 contest didn't translate to any added opportunities on offense for Young. Rather than turning to Young to replace Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver, practice-squad call-up Laquon Treadwell (seven snaps) handled that role.