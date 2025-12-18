Young (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday night's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Young was a full participant in practice for the duration of the Seahawks' Week 16 prep. His lack of an injury designation indicates that he'll play in Thursday's NFC West tilt, but he'll have to be activated from injured reserve first. Young has missed the Seahawks' last seven games due to a quad injury that he sustained in Week 7 against the Texans.