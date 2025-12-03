default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Young (quadriceps) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young has not played since the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Texans due to a quadriceps injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Seattle has 21 days to add the Lenoir-Rhyne product to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Once fully healthy, Young is likely to play a depth role in the Seahawks' receiving corps.

More News