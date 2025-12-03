Young (quadriceps) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Young has not played since the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Texans due to a quadriceps injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Seattle has 21 days to add the Lenoir-Rhyne product to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Once fully healthy, Young is likely to play a depth role in the Seahawks' receiving corps.